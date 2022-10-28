Potential Tropical Cyclone in the Caribbean Sea

National Hurricane Center Tropical Weather Outlook for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Windward Islands west-northwestward for several hundred miles.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.

