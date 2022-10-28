Potential Tropical Cyclone in the Caribbean Sea

National Hurricane Center Tropical Weather Outlook for the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
A broad area of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms extending from the Windward Islands west-northwestward for several hundred miles.
Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week while the disturbance moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the central Caribbean Sea.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through this weekend.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Conagua monitors a possible cyclonic activity near the Caribbean Sea
Authorities of the National Water Commission.
-
A woman says goodbye to her family and then commits suicide in Merida
A woman was found hanged and.
-
FGR and National Guard carry out police operation against “Huachicol” in Progreso
An unusual event occurred this Thursday.
-
This is how Hanal Pixán is celebrated in Campeche
A tradition of utmost importance in.
-
The traditional flavors and aromas at the Mega Altar de Muertos at Plaza Grande
To promote the tradition of the.
-
Beware: Complaints about credit card cloning increased in Yucatan
The head of the Citizen Attention.
-
Dengue on the rise in the Yucatan: one case every 4 hours last week
The accelerated increase of dengue fever.
-
In Yucatan, 2200 people with disabilities are willing to work
According to María Vázquez Baqueiro, director.
-
“Yucatan Expone” inaugurates its fifth edition in CDMX
The folklore, typical dance and music.
-
Man found guilty of killing a supermarket parking lot attendant in Merida two years ago
More than two years passed before.
Leave a Comment