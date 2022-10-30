Possible tropical cyclone Lisa could form near the Yucatan Peninsula

The National Meteorological System (SMN) and the National Hurricane Center maintain surveillance of a system with the possibility of cyclonic development near Yucatan, which could be named Lisa.
The threat grows in the Yucatan Peninsula, since the mentioned system has a 70% probability of cyclonic development.
According to Conagua, this system is moving in the Caribbean Sea towards the northeast of the coasts of Quintana Roo.
(La Verdad).- For its part, the National Hurricane Center indicated that on Saturday, October 29, the disturbance in the Caribbean is very likely to evolve into a tropical depression over the weekend, so it is expected to form the 14th cyclone of the 2022 hurricane season that would receive the name of Lisa.
Although the system does not have a defined trajectory, expert forecasts indicate that it could move north, although for the moment the high pressure or anticyclonic system will keep it to the west.
In case the high pressure eases a little, the system could move a little further north and Belize and the south of the Yucatan Peninsula could be impacted by the depression or a tropical storm.
⚠️El #SMNmx 🇲🇽 mantiene en vigilancia dos zonas de #BajaPresión con probabilidad para desarrollo ciclónico en el pronóstico a 5 días. Para mayor información, consulta el gráfico. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3YTIQICmUR— CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) October 29, 2022
Although it is not expected to enter fully, forecasts indicate that it would pass very close to the Yucatan Peninsula, so if tropical cyclone Lisa forms, it could leave heavy rains in the south of Quintana Roo and Campeche, as well as heavy rainfall in some regions of Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The Festival of the Souls has generated an increase in terms of international tourism for Merida
Merida’s Director of Economic Development and.
-
Lopez Obrador invites Lula Da Silva to visit Mexico
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of.
-
Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi supervises works of the “Techos Firmes” program in the Flamboyanes community
To supervise the progress of the.
-
Merida City Hall will participate in the Buen Fin with discounts on tax contributions
In order for citizens to continue.
-
Protests resume at the U.S. Consulate in Merida
Retired workers of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).
-
CFE employees disrespect and make fun of a group of Maya women in Xanabá, Yuc.
A group of citizens from the.
-
The first edition of the “Pan de Muerto Festival” was held with great success in Progreso, Yuc.
The First Pan de Muerto Bread.
-
Tropical Storm Lisa Expected to Become a Hurricane
Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday.
-
Catrinas cause sensation in New York City
New York City became amazed by.
-
Man takes severe beating at the Mérida Country Club parking lot (Watch Video)
Two men got into a fistfight.
Leave a Comment