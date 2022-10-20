Pixan Peek’ will feature an altar display for beloved pets who have passed away

The activities will take place on Saturday, October 29 in the San Sebastián park, Downtown Merida

Dogs, cats and other pets who have passed away will have their own space during the Festival of Souls with Pixan Peek’. On Saturday, October 29, starting at 6:00 p.m., several activities will be carried out to remember the loved ones who have transcended. The appointment is in the park of San Sebastián in Downtown Merida.

Sample of pet altars, dog exhibition and other attractions can be enjoyed during the day that will be framed by the aforementioned Festival that will take place from October 24 to November 2 in the city of Mérida.

The Arca de Noé veterinary hospital celebrates 15 years offering service in the east of Mérida and has always contributed to activities in conjunction with civil associations and governments to create spaces focused on animal care, explained Juan Pablo Pérez Caraveo.

The main event of the afternoon will be the costume contest, which is contradictory because many people consider “dressing up” pets to be a form of animal cruelty and mistreatment.







Comments

comments