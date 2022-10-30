Pitbulls prevent robbery in Merida business

Through social networks, a man alerted the presence of a lone burglar who allegedly tried to rob his business in the north of Mérida, but the man did not have the slightest idea that he was going to be greeted byseven pitbull dogs.

(La Verdad Noticias).- According to a publication by Abran Cruz, an individual tried to enter his business, located in the ‘Las Américas’ subdivision, but the alleged thief did not realize that there were seven dogs on the premises.

The complainant indicated that if the individual had managed to enter his premises, he probably would have been in a lot of trouble since the animals were inside.

Abran explained that his dogs are American bully and bully pocket Pitbulls, and defended the animals, indicating that they are excellent for the home and for children, so he called on people not to stigmatize them because of what people say about them.

Regarding the presence of the individual, he pointed out that it is important to have security cameras, as well as alarms and a pet that can alert the presence of something or someone strange, as it happened in this case.

It is worth mentioning that the man accompanied his complaint with two photographs, one showing the burglar trying to break into his business, who was wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, as well as pants, tennis shoes, and a dark-colored cap; in another photograph, one of his Pitbulls can be seen waiting for the burglar to break in.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments