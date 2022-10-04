Pink October: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.
Mark your calendars! Every October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated worldwide, in order to increase the attention and support provided for its early detection, treatment and palliative care.
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women, although there are few cases in which men are diagnosed with this form of cancer. Most women diagnosed with breast cancer are over the age of 50, but younger women can also be diagnosed. This is why early detection remains the cornerstone of the fight against this disease. When detected early, the chances of recovery are high.
This type of cancer can start from different parts of the breast and it can spread when cancer cells get into the blood or lymph system and are later carried to other parts of the body.
Breast cancer can have several symptoms, but the first and most noticeable one is usually a lump or area of thickened breast tissue. Thankfully most breast lumps are not cancerous, but you should always have them checked by a doctor.
These are some symptoms of breast cancer:
- A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts
- Discharge from either of your nipples, which may be steamed with blood
- A lump or swelling in either of your armpits
- Dimplimg on the skin of your breasts
- A rash on or around your nipple
- A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast
There are many foundations who take care of promoting the breast cancer awareness as well as helping patients who are diagnosed with it, one of this foundations is the National Breast Cancer Foundation INC.
Founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor, Janelle Hail, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease, and she was forced to make a decision about her health with few options.
After her treatment, Janelle made a commitment to help women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.
For more information on breast cancer you can check the following websites:
- https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/breast-cancer/
- https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/about/what-is-breast-cancer.html
- https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/about-breast-cancer/
