Philanthropic Tourism civil association is created in Mexico

A new civil association called Philanthropic Tourism was successfully presented, headed by its president Dulce Angélica García Armenta and vice-president Ascanio Pignatelli Aragona Cortés.
According to a press release, at a press conference, both highlighted that the purpose of this association is to promote the economic development of Latin America and other parts of the world, focusing on the neediest areas of each region.
The president, Dulce Angélica García Armenta, mentioned the association’s main goal is to develop different programs to help and care for the environment, among which ecology and animal care, migration, health and, above all, security will be a priority for the association.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off in Albuquerque, New Mexico
ew MexicoDriving from Arkansas to Albuquerque.
-
Vladimir Putin reaffirms space cooperation agreement with Mexico
Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified the.
-
OAS elects Mexican as new legal consultant
The director of the Marías Romero.
-
The last eight vaquitas in the Gulf of California are to be saved
New strategy: Semar places concrete block.
-
Spots like Hennessy’s or Casa Chica are bringing Paseo de Montejo back to life!
One of Casa Chica’s owners believes.
-
Feria del Panucho coming to Merida during the “Noche Blanca”
The Panucho Fair will be part.
-
The Mexican Tree of Life: the history of the world made of clay
Distinguished by their colorful images and.
-
SEDENA leaks reveal AMLO’s family luxury traveling escorted by military personnel at all times
Sedena Leaks documents detail trips to.
-
After 20 days of blockades by Pemex retirees, there is still no response
Authorities deny statements on the conflict.
-
Sedena Leaks reveal military corruption: army weapons sold to criminals
Hacked Sedena documents reveal that one.
Leave a Comment