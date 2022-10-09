Philanthropic Tourism civil association is created in Mexico

A new civil association called Philanthropic Tourism was successfully presented, headed by its president Dulce Angélica García Armenta and vice-president Ascanio Pignatelli Aragona Cortés.

According to a press release, at a press conference, both highlighted that the purpose of this association is to promote the economic development of Latin America and other parts of the world, focusing on the neediest areas of each region.

The president, Dulce Angélica García Armenta, mentioned the association’s main goal is to develop different programs to help and care for the environment, among which ecology and animal care, migration, health and, above all, security will be a priority for the association.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

