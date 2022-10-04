Paseo de las Ánimas and Hanal Pixán Altars Exhibit making their comeback this year!

The Hanal Pixan Altar Walk and Altar Show will take place on October 28th.

As part of the Hanal Pixán traditions in Yucatán, this year the festival de las Ánimas will once again be held in Mérida from October 24th to November 2nd.

The Mérida City Hall (Ayuntamiento de Mérida) is calling for neighbors, educational institutions or companies to participate in the Hanal Pixán Altar Show, which is part of this Festival and will take place on Friday, October the 28th.

For those who wish to participate with their altars, the call for entries closes on October 18th and can be consulted at the following link: https://merida.gob.mx/animas/content/doc/ConvocatoriaAnimas.pdf

Paseo de las Ánimas

It should be remembered that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival de las Ánimas did not take place for two years, which was instituted in 2008, making it a tradition.

One of the most awaited events of this Festival that encompasses several activities, is the Paseo de las Ánimas that recreates the route that the souls would have to travel in those days according to the Mérida of ancient times.

It takes place from the General Cemetery (“Cementerio General”) to the Arch of San Juan, as is tradition, celebrating the values and customs of the people of Mérida and Yucatán, and this year it will take place on Friday, October 28th.

Hanal Pixán Altar Exhibit

Friday morning, October 28th, there will be an exhibition of Hanal Pixán altars where you can enjoy regional gastronomy.

