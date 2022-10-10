Palacio de la Música hosted “The Tens”

Blues, folk, funk and indie rock rhythms were heard during the concert on Sunday 9 at 8:00 pm. The U.S. band The Tens performed at the Palacio de la Música – Centro Nacional de la Música Mexicana, as part of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal’s plan to promote artistic exchanges in the state.

The group, originally from Los Angeles, California, features brothers Nick and Hunter Nakazono, Adam Churilla and Markos Medina, originally from Chiapas and Yucatán; their proposal has reached several cities in the United States, such as Seattle, Portland, Denver, San Francisco, Albuquerque, Austin, and New Orleans.

This presentation in the auditorium of the Palacio de la Musica, with songs of their own authorship, was the first stop of their international tour Broken Romantic, which aims to expand the sound horizons of the group, transcend borders and interact with local scenes, to achieve a cultural dialogue between the two countries.

The Yucatan Times

