One more dead fisherman during Octopus Season

A 47-year-old man drowned Tuesday, 20 nautical miles from the port of San Felipe, when the boat where he worked catching octopus capsized. Unfortunately, the owner of the boat was late to realize what had happened and although he rescued him from the sea, he could do nothing to save his life.

According to information gathered it is known that the boat Rudy, owned by Mr. Catalino Medina Campos, 39 years old, left early in the morning to catch octopus from the port of San Felipe to reach its working point at 20 nautical miles with 3-36 degrees, where after getting ready to work the now deceased, Reyes Manuel Valle Uitzil, 47 years old, decided to move away a little on a cache and when he was almost 30 meters away, his skipper decided to do the same.

But after about half an hour and not hearing any noise from the owner of the boat, Reyes Manuel Valle Uitzil moved from his place to see what was happening and realized that the small boat was overturned and the body of his employee was floating in the sea.

He immediately set out to rescue him and put him on the boat, but no matter how hard he tried to revive him, he could do nothing, since he had no vital signs, and he immediately notified the port captaincy of what had happened, also informing the corresponding authorities.

Around two o’clock in the afternoon, the boat with the body arrived at the pier of San Felipe, and the procedures were in charge of the Municipal Police under the command of the director Julio De Jesus Escamilla Pomol who cordoned off the pier area.

Hours later, personnel from the PEI and the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the site to take knowledge of the incident and begin the corresponding investigations while awaiting the arrival of SEMEFO personnel for the removal of the body.

