One more dead fisherman during Octopus Season

A 47-year-old man drowned Tuesday, 20 nautical miles from the port of San Felipe, when the boat where he worked catching octopus capsized. Unfortunately, the owner of the boat was late to realize what had happened and although he rescued him from the sea, he could do nothing to save his life.
According to information gathered it is known that the boat Rudy, owned by Mr. Catalino Medina Campos, 39 years old, left early in the morning to catch octopus from the port of San Felipe to reach its working point at 20 nautical miles with 3-36 degrees, where after getting ready to work the now deceased, Reyes Manuel Valle Uitzil, 47 years old, decided to move away a little on a cache and when he was almost 30 meters away, his skipper decided to do the same.
But after about half an hour and not hearing any noise from the owner of the boat, Reyes Manuel Valle Uitzil moved from his place to see what was happening and realized that the small boat was overturned and the body of his employee was floating in the sea.
He immediately set out to rescue him and put him on the boat, but no matter how hard he tried to revive him, he could do nothing, since he had no vital signs, and he immediately notified the port captaincy of what had happened, also informing the corresponding authorities.
Around two o’clock in the afternoon, the boat with the body arrived at the pier of San Felipe, and the procedures were in charge of the Municipal Police under the command of the director Julio De Jesus Escamilla Pomol who cordoned off the pier area.
Hours later, personnel from the PEI and the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the site to take knowledge of the incident and begin the corresponding investigations while awaiting the arrival of SEMEFO personnel for the removal of the body.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mauricio Vila and Renan Barrera presented the Great Tourism-Gastronomic Corridor
This new project is the result.
-
Join Progreso’s City Hall’s Canal Pixán and Halloween Celebrations
The Port of Progreso has several.
-
Three Meridas in one place, Madrid in November
In the first days of November,.
-
Mauricio Vila present at the closing ceremony of the FISU Games of the Americas
With gold medals in basketball and.
-
Yucatan’s Constitution will recognize the rights of people with disabilities as a social model
The coordinator of the State Legislative.
-
Psychosis in Valladolid due to WhatsApp message with a false threat
Based on an alleged WhatsApp conversation.
-
CFE in controversy with the people of Xcobiacal, Yucatan
Residents of the Xcobiacal rural community.
-
Three systems are being monitored by the National Meteorological Service
A wave stretching from the central.
-
Dead body found lying in the middle of the street in Playa del Carmen
The body of a man was.
-
ISSSTE Yucatan workers will celebrate the Day of the Dead
“After having faced the impact of.
Leave a Comment