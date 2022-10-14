One more accident on Mérida’s Periférico

In the early hours of last Thursday, several accidents were reported in Mérida, including crashes and overturned vehicles.

Early Thursday morning, several accidents were reported in the city, including car crashes and even an overturned double trailer on the Merida Periferico.

Information gathered indicates that around 4:00 a.m. the driver of a Pontiac car crashed into a tree on Merida’s Periferico.

It appears that the driver was intoxicated and when he arrived at kilometer 20 to pass under the bridge, he dozed for a few seconds when he reacted he was already on the escarpment and had crashed into a ceibo tree.

The driver got out of his vehicle and sat down to wait for the corresponding authorities and gave notice to the company that insures his car to pay for the damages caused.

Agents of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) arrived at the site and flagged down the area to prevent another vehicle from being involved.

A car overturns and crosses Merida’s Periferico highway

The driver of a Swift type automobile, which was traveling on the Periférico, from south to north, at kilometer 39 in the west of the city, apparently dozed off, lost control of the steering wheel and went into the central gully, passed between a post and several trees until he went over a mound of dirt and stones, which caused the subcompact to overturn and invade the opposite lane, and ended up overturned, with the tires up, and in that position it was dragged for several meters.

The driver got out of the car by his own feet and was attended by paramedics from the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP).

He had to be taken to a hospital for the injuries he sustained. According to some witnesses, the driver was intoxicated.

He turns into the traffic circle and crashes into a pole.

The driver of a Jetta type automobile, which was traveling on 74th Street of the Las Americas subdivision, upon reaching the intersection with 54th Street, turned on the traffic circle at excessive speed, which caused the vehicle to skid, went up on the median and collided with a metallic pole of the public lighting system.

The driver got out of the car under his own power and notified the insurance company representative to pay for the damages caused.

Agents of the Secretaría de Seguridad Pública (SSP) patrolled the area to avoid another accident in the same place.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments