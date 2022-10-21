‘One Child, One Tree’ the new strategy to bring more green spaces to the Yucatan

The State Secretariat of Education (Segey) in coordination with the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SDS), presented the strategy “One child, one tree”, through which more than 300 thousand trees are expected to be planted in the 106 municipalities of Yucatán.

(SIPSE).- This innovative strategy will be carried out during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years for the benefit of 352,423 children in elementary school.

“One child, one tree” will be developed to increase forest coverage in the communities of the state’s municipalities through Basic Education schools and Educational Development Centers (CEDE).

In addition, students and teachers will be accompanied with information and pedagogical tools to learn how to care for and promote the importance of tree planting in the state.

With this strategy, the goal is to plant more than 300,000 trees and plants in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years, for the benefit of 352,423 elementary school children in 2,280 schools in the 106 municipalities of Yucatan.

This collaborative work will contribute to the goals of the state strategy of Arborizando Yucatán, which are:

Mitigate climate change through reforestation of native trees.

To contribute to food security through the planting of fruit trees.

Promote the recovery of traditions through medicinal and aromatic plants in schools.

In this way, in collaboration with all the educational actors, parents and community of the municipality, ornamental plants will be added to the landscaping of schools in the 106 municipalities of Yucatan.

