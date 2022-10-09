OAS elects Mexican as new legal consultant

The director of the Marías Romero Institute will serve a four-year term.
(Heraldo de México) Alejandro Alday Gonzalez, current General Director of the Matías Romero Institute, which is México’s diplomatic academy, was elected to be one of the eleven members of the Inter-American Juridical Committee (CJI) of the Organization of American States (OAS), for a four-year term.
“The membership of this Committee is conformed by eleven national jurists from the various Member States of the Organization, who for a period of four years exercise their functions in their personal capacity and with technical autonomy. Since its creation in 1906, this body has included 16 outstanding Mexicans,” informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) in a press release on Saturday.
The election of the Mexican lawyer and diplomat took place during the 52nd regular session of the OAS General Assembly.
The IJC is the advisory body of the OAS on legal matters. The SRE emphasized that the Committee “has been a fundamental body for the progressive development and codification of international law in the American region”.
Among the relevant issues currently being analyzed by the Committee are cyber operations, protection of personal data, access to public information, among others.
“The integration of these issues in the JIC agenda and their development respond to the main challenges faced by the region since the pandemic emerged.
México will continue to contribute with the greatest rigor to the international community in the development and codification of international law,” he said.
