New flight from Merida to Guanajuato; another great tourist alliance

The Secretary of Tourism of Guanajuato, Juan José Álvarez Brunel, sees the Mérida-Guanajuato air route as a gateway for hundreds of tourists who will be attracted by the range of tourist attractions in Yucatán and his state.

(Diario de Yucatán).- The official predicts a promising, prolonged and growing future for this air route to be operated by Volaris airline and that another airline, Viva Aerobus, is already considering including it in its itinerary at some point.

“Volaris informed me that the first inaugural flight for November 18 is almost full,” the official revealed in an interview at the Diario’s offices.

“I do believe that this route will remain for a long time. The connectivity shown by Yucatan and that of Guanajuato, together with that universe, the peninsular tourists will be able to know the inherited history or if they already know Guanajuato they will return to remember, the flights are already in place to join in two hours the tourist offerings of both states,” he pointed out.

On August 31, the governments of Yucatan and Guanajuato announced in the city of Leon that Volaris will have two weekly flights.

Yucatan and Guanajuato, in tourism alliance

Yucatan is a great state, it is rich in culture just like Guanajuato, they share the varied gastronomy and nature tourism. And all this wide diversity of tourism will be close by for visitors to begin to explore, said Guanajuato’s Secretary of Tourism, Juan José Álvarez Brunel.

“This collaborative work between the two governments and the alliances will work back and forth for visitors,” he said.

The official has high expectations for this air route, which will begin operating next November 18.

Guanajuato is currently celebrating the first 50 years of the Cervantino Festival, with a purely cultural theme, but which is integrated to the tourist activity, he recalled.

Although it is a cultural segment, visitors stay in lodging centers, eat, visit at least one museum and hire a guide to tell them about the history of Guanajuato.

The Cervantes Festival is the most recognized homage in the continent dedicated to Miguel de Cervantes. This year they will receive more than 500 thousand visitors and will probably generate an economic revenue of $600 million.

For this festival, the hotel occupancy of about 60 thousand tourists generates a hotel occupancy of 47%.

However, they have other events that attract more visitors such as the international hot air balloon festival where 200 balloons participate, the José Alfredo Jiménez’s death anniversary festival, whose tour takes place with his songs in streets, parks, visits to the cantinas where he wrote many of his songs and his tribute in the municipal cemetery of Dolores Hidalgo, the town where he was born.

