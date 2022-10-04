National forum places Yucatán as a benchmark for teamwork

“I have two full years left, projects for Yucatán are coming and my primary commitment is to the people of Yucatán: Mauricio Vila Dosal”.

After his participation in the forum “For a better México, Let’s change México, Yes there is another way! (Por un-México mejor, Cambiemos México, ¡Sí hay de otra!),” in which Governor Mauricio Vila presented the actions that are being worked on as a team to make Yucatán a national reference; this morning President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted the security strategy that is being applied in the state.

When questioned about his aspirations, in an interview Vila Dosal assured that he still has two full years to go before the end of his administration; however, the most important thing, he emphasized, is that even though there are still pending issues in Yucatán, there are things that are being done well in the state in areas such as security, women’s rights and economic promotion.

“I have two full years left, there are projects coming for Yucatan and my primary commitment is to the people of Yucatan. We are pleased with the results we are achieving, for example, Yucatán’s economy is growing at 8.1%, we have already generated 45 thousand jobs, 20 thousand more than we lost during the pandemic, this year is going to be the best year for tourism in the history of the state, in this first half of the year Yucatán is in first place in the country in terms of foreign investment, we are the safest state and also the crime rate continues to fall,” said Vila Dosal.

Regarding Yucatan’s security strategy that President López Obrador praised on Monday morning, setting it as an example to follow in México, Vila Dosal detailed that, through the Yucatán Seguro program, the infrastructure in this area has been reinforced, but work has been done especially on human capital.

“The Yucatán police force is the only one in México whose agents have a salary above the national average, medical insurance in private hospitals for agents and their families, they contribute to the Housing Fund Institute (Instituto del Fondo de Vivienda, Infonavit) and have the opportunity to get housing. Also, scholarships are granted to police officers’ children, with 100% of enrollment and tuition, and $2,600 pesos bimonthly as stimuly for food and transportation expenses for university students,” said Vila Dosal.

Finally, the Yucatán Governor indicated that, México needs all of us, it needs unity, high mindedness and that Mexicans shall not be divided. We must close ranks and have a common goal, that is part of the success we have in Yucatán where despite the differences, we all respect each other and put ahead what we want for the state in the future and that can be achieved in México, with dialogue and teamwork,” concluded Vila Dosal.

