Museums will have new cultural offerings during “White Night”

Along with permanent and temporary exhibitions of great masters of the plastic arts, Mérida’s museums will also host multidisciplinary shows, jazz, trova, folk, pre-Hispanic music and more on Saturday, May 28 at “La Noche Blanca. Vivir Otra Vez”.

From the Museo de la Canción Yucateca, where the program of activities of these art centers was presented today, the Director of Culture Irving Berlín Villafaña explained that in each of these spaces there is a different cultural offer to enjoy on the same night. “The museums are houses of the time, they are treasures of collective memory whose offerings come to reinforce the joy and coexistence in Mérida.”

She highlighted the presence of members of the artistic community whose talent will add experiences to La Noche Blanca, such as Vania Vallares, the young Valeria Jasso, Iván Kapellmann, Mauricio Bonfiglio, the winners of Yucatecan Trova music contests, among others, along with the art offerings that museums already provide on a daily basis.

Mrs. Elena Fernández del Moral, secretary of the Board of Directors of the Museo de la Canción Yucateca, thanked the Culture Department of the Mérida City Hall, headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, for considering the space to experience the La Noche Blanca program once again, giving continuity to the Yucatecan Trova music and the language of the new values and generations of singers.

“With a painting workshop for children, the MACAY also bets on the new generations and young talent in the state. The sculpture exhibition “10/30. Rufino Tamayo”, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Mexican painter’s death, in coordination with Casa Vico, will be set up in the Pasaje de la Revolución, where “Folk, Bolero y Brujería” with Iván Kapellmann, Mala Mala and Mis Ojos Tristes, and rock with Sonido del Eco, will also be performing”, Fernández del Moral continued.

“For the museum, being in La Noche Blanca is symbolic, there will be many surprises as we take to the streets again, not only with the visual arts but also with music, theater, dance, literature, and more,” he concluded.

At the Casa de Montejo Museum, it will be possible to discover the architectural richness of the “Convents of the XVI Century in Mexico” through art photographs by Beverly Spears starting at 8:00 pm. An hour later art will give way to music with the Gala Concert of the UADY String Orchestra, with 22 musicians playing works by Mozart. Bach and Pedro Herrera, among others, and the program Jazz Sensitive: Jazzeando Los 80’s, (Jazzing the 80s) with special arrangements and the talent of Mauricio Bonfiglio.

Casa de Montejo Museum, courtesy from Top Adventure.

Located on Paseo de Montejo, the Regional Museum of Anthropology of Yucatán (Palacio Cantón), will also join in the celebration of culture on May 28, announced its director, architect Bernardo Sarvide Primo. In addition to the space’s current temporary exhibitions – “In search of an identity. Episodes and protagonists of Yucatecan history” and “Chupícuaro. Los Pobladores del Cielo Azul“-, the terrace will be the stage for the multidisciplinary show “Un Verso en Mar y Prosa” with the Coleboca company and Medusa Producciones, in which children will be able to rediscover their own poetry, and the “Jazzmool Band” concert, at 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm, respectively.

The Museo de Arte Popular de Yucatán (MAPY), located in La Mejorada park, will be illuminated with the premiere of a new mapping that will project images of some of the pieces in the building’s safekeeping, such as a gigantic hipil, said the museum’s head, Fiorella Remus González. Inside the museum, there will be a temporary exhibition “Popular Art Reinvented: the fashion of the ’60s and 70s”, the Pre-Hispanic Music Workshop “Al Tun Tun del Tunkul”, with José Manuel Castillo and Joel Manzano García, and the concert with pre-Hispanic instruments “The song of the corn man” with the group Agua Miel.

The Museo de la Ciudad de Mérida (former Post Office Building) will inaugurate two new collections that evening: “Cardinales. Las Rutas del Arte” and “Cien años de vida Universitaria. Fototeca Guerra”, as part of the centenary of the founding of the UADY, the latter to be installed in the Callejón de Los Portales, in addition to the existing collections “Intimidad y Poética del Realismo Yucateco” by Fernando Castro Pacheco” and “Mujeres sin Adjetivos” (Women without Adjectives). To close the night, Acoustic Dreams and Ale Destiny will present an Acoustic Tribute to The Cranberries starting at 9:00 pm. José Manuel Civeira, head of museums, also extended the invitation to tour “Chagall. The States of the Soul”, a beautiful exhibition in the rooms of the Olimpo Cultural Center.

Irving Berlin recalled that La Noche Blanca has in Mérida, a UNESCO creative city, the vocation of the culture of peace, and coexistence and that will be the cultural festival. “Thanks to the work of the 880 artists we are going to live again art and culture in this 13th edition of La Noche Blanca.”

All events will be free and the museums’ offerings are aimed at the whole family.

Mariana Velázquez Solís, administrator of the Casa Montejo Museum on behalf of Guillermina García Herrera, director of Casa de la Cultura Citibanamex, was present at the presentation.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

