Mucbipollo Fair coming to Merida on Sunday, October 30th

As part of the Festival de las Ánimas 2022, the 5th Mucbipollo Fair will be held on Sunday, October 30 in the San Sebastián neighborhood of Mérida, where a total of 20 exhibitors are expected with a total of 3,000 trays for sale, shared Henry Cetina Cámara of the organizing committee.
(Por Esto!).- At the event you will be able to enjoy different types of the famous “pib” from the traditional one with chicken to other exotic ones filled with castacán and seafood.
The event will take place from 8:00 to 20:00 hours.
There will be different activities to enjoy with the family such as shoe exhibitors, a sale of ornaments, desserts, marzipan sweets, and Yucatecan snacks, and a stage for shows where you can enjoy folkloric, regional, and comic events.
Prices are expected to range from 90 pesos per piece to 800 pesos, 120 trays per exhibitor for a total of 3 thousand trays, expecting revenue of 2.5 million pesos.
