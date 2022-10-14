More than 5,000 loaves of bread were given away in Mérida for Baker’s Day 2022!

For Baker’s Day 2022, (Día del Panadero), more than 5,000 loaves of bread are given away to celebrate the holiday in Mérida, Yucatán, as those who dedicate themselves to this trade usually participate in the guilds, thanking for another year of work and life.

On this occasion, to commemorate Baker’s Day 2022 in Mérida, the bakers’ guild decided to wear “la del Puebla” and gave away some 5,000 loaves of bread, after participating in the traditional mass in the Cathedral of the Yucatecan capital.

This celebration has 128 years of tradition, as it began in 1894 by Don Petronilo Vázquez, grandfather of the founders of the bakery “El Retorno”, one of the best known in Yucatán.

At the end of the ceremony for the Day of the Baker 2022 (Día del Panadero), the distribution was contemplated, and the food was also blessed by a priest.

