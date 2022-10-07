Missing French couple reportedly kidnapped in Yucatán

Authorities of Chiapas affirm that they have no information about the arrival of the couple to that state.

On Friday, September 30, a French couple, Assya Madjour and Michel Amado, who had traveled to Chiapas, were reported missing.

The couple, a 57-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, have given no signs of life since September 12 and have not posted anything on their social networks either.

They married in May in Merida, and they currently live in Valladolid, Yucatán, where they run two hotels and tourist rooms. The woman has been in México for more than two years, while the man has been living in the country for fifteen years.

The Prosecutor’s Office against the Forced Disappearance of People and those Committed by Individuals of Chiapas, activated the search protocol and placed in communication with the authorities of Yucatán state, who informed that the foreigners left the Inn called Catrina in the city of Valladolid, Yucatán, mentioning that they would move to the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Chiapas.

Although the search is centered in Chiapas, where it is believed that the couple went to a spiritual center in the town of San Cristóbal de las Casas, family members are considering the possibility of “a kidnapping” in Yucatán.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments