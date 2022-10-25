Mexico’s largest Catrina returns to Jalisco

Mexico’s largest monumental Catrina or Catrina returns during the Day of the Dead celebration to be held in the municipality of Zapotlanejo in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

(Debate).- “The tradition that never dies, in the city of fashion”, comes to Zapotlanejo with various activities from October 29 to November 3, which will begin with a Day of the Dead parade in the main streets of the municipal capital at 6:00 pm.

During this celebration, the catrina will be on display in the municipality, which took the Guinness record in 2015 as the largest catrina in all of Mexico.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be a catwalk “Soul and Body United in a Tradition”, an exhibition that will be at the Casa de la Cultura of the municipality, in addition to awarding recognitions for “Color the Day of the Dead” at 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday there will be folkloric ballet and band performances starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Casa de la Cultura and also at the Plaza Principal, all this with the exhibition of the catrina at the esplanade.

On Monday and Tuesday, October 31 and November 1 there will be a “Cinema among tombs”, where people can enjoy the movie Macario in the municipal cemetery of Zapotlanejo, as well as tours at the same time from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

For more information regarding Day of the Dead activities in the municipality, the complete program can be found on social networks, such as on Facebook under the name of Gobierno de Zapotlanejo.

