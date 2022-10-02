Mexican Army ‘watches over’ Mayan Train critics and relatives of the 43 students: Guacamaya hackers

The Guacamaya is made up of anonymous elements, they claim to be social justice warriors and use hacking to expose injustice and corruption in defense of indigenous peoples.
The group even added that they doubt that there are “explosive” emails, possibly because more sensitive communications are better protected.
However, the hackers warned that there is evidence that the Armed Forces are closely monitoring political and social movements.
They indicated that this includes groups opposed to the construction of the so-called Mayan Train in the Yucatan peninsula; the relatives of the 43 Ayotzinapa Normalistas who were kidnapped by local police and allegedly handed over to the Guerreros Unidos drug trafficking group to be murdered in 2014 – a case in which some military personnel has been accused of involvement; and the Zapatista rebel movement that took up arms in southern Mexico in 1994.
Rather than attempting to gain monetary benefits or demand a ransom for penetrating government computer systems through a cyberattack, Guacamaya appears to be more of a “hacktivist” operation intended to leak documents for social justice purposes.
Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola said that, among the stolen emails, were medical records about the president, including an emergency flight to the nation’s capital from his ranch in January, at a time when he was suffering from severe angina and was at risk of suffering a heart attack. It was previously unknown that such a flight had taken place.
Later that month he underwent a cardiac catheterization, which was made public, but at the time it was said to be a routine examination. López Obrador suffered a heart attack in 2013 and suffers from hypertension.
López Obrador indicated in his press conference that he has several health problems and undergoes medical check-ups every few months.
