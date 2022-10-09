Mexican Army to purchase tear gas bombs

A few days after the Senate approved the reform that extends the presence of the Armed Forces in the streets until 2028, the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) is preparing the purchase of more than 2.8 million tear gas projectiles destined for the Military Police in public security operations to maintain “internal order and national security”.

(El Universal) According to the bid under the name “Acquisition of less lethal weapons and chemical agents”, a copy of which is in the possession of EL UNIVERSAL, it is detailed that the purchase of 1,445,400 projectiles of 5% (capsaicin II) .68 caliber and the same amount of these projectiles, but with a capacity of 2.5% are being sought. The total is 2,890,800.

Capsaicin is extracted from chili peppers and is used in gas to disperse protests and riots, causing irritation to the eyes and difficulty in breathing.

However, it is not the only weaponry the army plans to acquire. More than 70 thousand 40 mm caliber short and long-range gas projectiles (CD); 23 thousand 864 white smoke projectiles; 293 thousand 750 yellow liquid marking ammunition and 293 thousand 750 thousand green liquid marking ammunition are to be acquired.

Additionally, 88,339 outdoor white smoke hand grenades; 40,418 100-gram gas sprayers and 29 air compressor filling kits for rifle-type and semi-automatic pistol-type launchers are also being requested by the Army.

In total, the Sedena will purchase 3,702,542 units of this type of weaponry. The decision of this tender will be announced on October 21st at 11:00 am.

The bidding process details that participating bidders must declare under protest that the information obtained during the awarding and/or contracting process -in written, graphic, digital or any other type of media or format- will not be disseminated in any way.

“Said document shall be of a permanent nature and shall apply to the company, participants, their associates, suppliers or any other person,” it details.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments