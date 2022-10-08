Mérida venue of the First International Carnival Encounter

Several countries, as well as Mexican states, will exchange Carnival-related experiences.

(Novedades) Mérida will host the First International Carnival Meeting, aimed at generating cultural and economic revenue and exchanging experiences with other states and countries.

The executive secretary of the Permanent Carnival Committee, Óscar Cambranes Basulto, announced this event that will be held from October 12th to 15th, at the Palacio de la Música.

The aim is to exchange experiences, share knowledge, address issues of mutual interest, explore alternative solutions to common problems, create alliances, and develop joint initiatives to enhance these activities. This meeting will be divided into three thematic areas: Culture, Economy, and Innovation”.

Furthermore, the meeting will be attended by specialists from Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Spain, the United States, and Italy, while Mexico will be represented by states such as Veracruz and Campeche.

Mérida by Ali Alcántara on Pexels.com Colombia by Jennifer Poole on Pexels.com Brazil by Jadson Thomas on Pexels.com

The lectures and conferences will be transmitted online, the event is free, with limited capacity and already have about 220 registered participants, but there are still spaces left.

Basulto affirmed that carnivals are generators of economic and social, touristic, and cultural aspects, which is why this first meeting is being held.

He explained that the purpose of this event is to establish a forum to present ideas, problems, and best practices among the most representative carnivals in Mexico and the world, highlighting their importance as a traditional festival, a cultural product that generates economic revenue, innovation, attracts tourism and is a driving force for the development of creative industries.

Some of the topics that will be addressed during the Meeting in conferences and panel discussions are “Carnival as Cultural Heritage”, “Creative and cultural DNA of Carnival: An opportunity to generate social transformation”, “Carnival: tradition, identity, and folklore”, “Production of Carnivals: from design to experience”, “Connecting audiences”, “Carnival as a tourist product”, “Orange economy and the impact of Carnival on the development of creative industries”, among others.

Mérida will participate in the panel discussion “The impact of carnivals for cities”, together with the mayor of Cádiz (Spain), José María González Santos, and the director of Economic Development and Tourism of the City of Veracruz, Mario G. Delfín Vázquez.

Next Wednesday, October 12th, the inauguration ceremony will be held at the José Peón Contreras Theater, in charge of the Mayor of Mérida, where representatives of the visiting carnivals and guests will also participate. At that event, the Amadeus Orchestra will present the concert “Con el Carnaval en el Corazón” (With the Carnival in the heart).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments