Mérida Otoño Cultural activities for the weekend

Different cultural activities such as concerts, dance and book presentations will take place on Thursday, October 20th and Friday, October 21st during the 2022 Cultural Autumn (Otoño Cultural).

Today’s activities, Thursday 20, begin at 11:00 a.m. at the “Renacer” Comprehensive Center for the Plenitude of the Elderly, whose residents will listen to the fine notes of the Southeast Trio, of the “Pepe Domínguez Saldívar” Union of Troubadours, whose compositions group the evening Nuestra trova.

From the literary discipline, the presentation of the collection of poems «Tribulations of a fariseo», by Álvaro Baltazar Chanona Yza, with the moderator Rodrigo Ordóñez Sosa, and accompaniment of Will Rodríguez and José Juan Cervera, at the Central Public Library “Manuel Cepeda Peraza “, At 7:00 p.m.

At the “José Peón Contreras” Theater, at 8:00 p.m., the composer, performer, producer and promoter of both culture and the roots of the territory, María Moctezuma, will present her album Xmajaná.

Mérida will be able to witness the evolution, mysticism and cultural syncretism of “Chihuahua, the lady of the desert”, which will be in charge of the Folkloric Ballet “Alma de México”, directed by Raquel Alcocer, at 8:00 p.m., in the “Armando Manzanero” theater.

Friday activities in Cultural Autumn

On Friday the 21st, at 10:30 a.m., the inhabitants of Hogar Abuelo Feliz will receive the Nuestra Trova recital, in which the Trio Perlas del Mayab, from the Unión de Trovadores de Yucatán “Armando Manzanero”, will remind them of melodic genre pieces.

As part of the Trova Fridays, in the Patio de Cuerdas of the Palacio de la Música- National Center of Mexican Music, at 7:00 p.m., Los Trovadores de Yucatán, Maricarmen Pérez and Jesús Armando will sing, under the artistic direction of Luis Perez Known.

At the same time, at the “Manuel Barbachano Ponce” Cineteca of the “Armando Manzanero” Theater, Edgardo Arredondo will talk about his most recent novel, “El cuarto 7”, with comments by José Castillo Baeza and Joaquín Tamayo, as well as moderation by Rosely Quijano Leon.

That same day you can listen to original instrumental music, created with influences of jazz and contemporary sounds, through the Palomo-Cohen-JF4 concert, by the group Jazz Fusión 4tet, with musicians from Mexico, Canada and the United States.

At 9:00 pm, at Paseo 60, they will play pieces by Alberto Palomo and Josh Cohen, among other authors, in a show full of improvisations and virtuosity.

