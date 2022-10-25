Merida City Council promotes social comptrollership exercises that involve civilians

In order to continue promoting citizen participation in the municipality, the Merida City Hall, headed by Mayor Renan Barrera Concha, implements social comptroller exercises to incorporate Meridanos in the monitoring and supervision of the management of public resources of social programs, public works, procedures and services provided, with participatory and inclusive mechanisms that increase the welfare of the population.
The Municipal Comptrollership Unit is working to encourage citizens to join in the oversight of the correct application of public resources invested in government works and programs, in order to guarantee their correct application.
The head of the unit, Martha Elena Gómez Nechar, informed that through the Social Comptrollership, the neighbors or beneficiaries of each of these actions are invited to form committees for participation and supervision of the works.
“This is to monitor the correct application of public resources, since we have a mechanism that consists of a citizen committee, formed by the beneficiaries of the work in question.
They oversee that it is being carried out, it is not permanent, because the work ends and is dissolved,” she said.
The official explained that before starting a job, those interested in being part of the committees are summoned, which are open so that any person of legal age who belongs to the area or is a beneficiary can join.
“Posters are posted in the neighborhoods or rural communiteis, we invite neighbors house by house and from there the social comptroller committee is formed. This is done with all the projects supervised by the City Hall”, she added.
The official indicated that, through these social comptroller committees, citizens’ points of view are expressed, and also verify if the projects that are being carried out are solving the corresponding areas of opportunity.
She pointed out that, up to now, 100% of the works that have been carried out have this social comptroller mechanism, with the objective of promoting participation and transparency.
It should be noted that during the present administration, from September 2021 to October 2022, 44 social comptroller committees have been formed with a total of 378 members and 150 meetings. The Social Comptrollership Committees are available to the public in the Merida City Hall Geo portal, in a visual display. Users can see the exact location where the Social Comptrollership Committees have been formed.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
