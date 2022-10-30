Merida-Cancun highway, again the scene of a fatal accident

One person was left charred, his body burned by fire, after a collision and fire between two tractor-trailers early this Saturday morning, October 29, on the Merida-Cancun federal toll road.
(Diario de Yucatán).- The tragic event occurred at kilometer 95, near the Pisté toll booth, on the turnoff to Chichén Itzá, where the incident occurred on this road, in the direction of Mérida.
According to what was found at the scene of the accident, a moving vehicle hooked and dragged a parked vehicle several meters, causing both tractor-trailers to catch fire and burn.
However, underneath the heavily parked vehicle was its driver, it is not known whether he was resting or checking for mechanical failure, and he was the first fatal victim of this unfortunate incident.
The driver responsible for the accident, and the driver of the other vehicle, still alive, were rushed to the General Hospital of Valladolid, but died shortly thereafter due to severe burns.
Firefighters from the Secretariat of Public Safety arrived at the scene of the incident to extinguish the fire, and personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office arrived to investigate what happened in order to determine who was responsible.
