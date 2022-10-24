Mayor Renan Barrera inaugurated the fourteenth edition of La Noche Blanca “Vivir Otra Vez” (Live Again)

In the midst of a family atmosphere, Mayor Renán Barrera Concha inaugurated the fourteenth edition of the Noche Blanca “Vivir Otra Vez”, which offered a program of 199 events in 99 venues for the thousands of families who came to the Historic Center of the city.

At the opening ceremony held at the Olimpo Cultural Center, the Municipal President emphasized that this night is to live together in the public space and enjoy the culture, gastronomy, architecture and art that will be present in the historic center and neighborhoods of the city.

“This is a night that was born to coexist in the public space, enjoy the gastronomy, art, and the historic center, the second largest in Mexico. We have brought talent to the street for you to enjoy. The invitation is to have access to the cultural diversity in the city of Mérida. This is not for one segment of the population but everyone; young people, families, and seniors,” he emphasized.

Art and culture, he added, once again took over the streets and neighborhoods of downtown Mérida, with 899 artists offering their talent in 12 parks, nine museums, four theaters, 19 alternative forums, 32 galleries, and 23 restaurants, cafés, bars with art and authentic cuisine.

#MéridaEsCultura y hoy una vez más lo demostramos en la 14ª Edición de #LaNocheBlanca🌙. #VivirOtraVez lo que nos da alegría y nos ayuda preservar nuestras tradiciones que nos dan identidad. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RRfNbsNJYI — Renán Barrera (@RenanBarrera) October 23, 2022

The program included three traditional events, two video mappings, 70 visual arts events, five cinema events, six children’s events, 64 music events, five regional theater events, two local comedians, 27 interdisciplinary events, 16 dance events, four theater events, three literature events, two circus art events, 11 creative bazaars with 250 exhibitors, three workshops, one antique workshop, 22 diverse tours, one fashion event, one conversation, six gastronomy events, and 12 stellar events.

The Director of Culture, Irving Berlín Villafaña, highlighted the participation of the Universidad Autónoma de Yucatán, an institution celebrating its 100th anniversary, as well as the cooperation of the guest countries in this edition: Cuba, Spain, Chile, and Australia.

As part of the inauguration, the Mayor witnessed the work “Lo Que Dejamos Pasar” by artist William Gaber. In addition, the President of the National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (CANACINTRA), José Antonio Centeno Reyes, emphasized the role played by culture and the support given to the artistic community in the state.

“I want to congratulate the mayor and the entire work team because this gives life to the cities and generates community; when this happens, most of the problems are solved,” he said.

Likewise, the safety of the attendees was guaranteed using a security operation that included 250 elements, 70 patrol cars, 12 motorcycles, 14 paramedics, and 2 surveillance drones 70, as well as the intervention of paramedics from the Red Cross and agents from the Secretariat of Public Safety.

As a preamble to the White Night, last Friday, October 21, the third edition of La Víspera “New Modalities” took place, with 56 events and the participation of 18 thousand citizens.

