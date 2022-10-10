Maya Train Project: an opportunity for economic growth in the Yucatan Peninsula (Mauricio Vila)

The third day of the Annual Industrialists’ Meeting (RAI) was attended by Samuel García, governor of Nuevo León, Mauricio Vila, of Yucatán and Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, of Guanajuato and host of the event.
Yucatan’s governor spoke of the Tren Maya as an opportunity for economic growth and job creation in the state.
“I don’t know what you think of the Tren Maya, I would like to tell you what I think as the governor of Yucatán, and allow me to tell you that the other day I was with the president (AMLO) who comes every three weeks to Yucatán and I mentioned to him that I consider this a strategic project for the state of Yucatan,” said the governor.
He later stated that he is sure the Maya Train will provide the state with jobs, more tourism, and economic development.
“I am not governor of Quintana Roo, nor of Campeche, Tabasco, and Chiapas, and what is happening in Yucatán is that the guides for the Tren Maya are from the existing train; they are removing the old ones and installing the new ones. It is an area that has been impacted for 70 years,” said Vila.
