Mauricio Vila present at the closing ceremony of the FISU Games of the Americas

With gold medals in basketball and other disciplines, Yucatecan athletes had a great closing in the FISU America Games. This was celebrated by Governor Mauricio Vila on his social networks.

Los jóvenes yucatecos nos siguen llenando de orgullo, la selección femenil y varonil de baloncesto de la @unimodelo, vencieron a la selección estadounidense y argentina, logrando medallas de🥇en la final de los II FISU America Games Mérida 2022 (@FisuGames). ¡Muchas felicidades! pic.twitter.com/99DUbd0Avj — Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) October 26, 2022

“The young Yucatecans continue to fill us with pride, I share with you that the women’s and men’s basketball teams, represented by players from Universidad Modelo, defeated the U.S. and Argentina respectively, winning gold medals, Congratulations!” he posted.

The Modelo women’s team defeated the U.S. 78-62 with a great performance by Adriana Salinas, who scored 18 points. The men’s team won against Argentina, 63-61, with a pair of free throws in the final seconds.

Vila Dosal also highlighted the golden double by judoka Priscila Solís. “I send my congratulations to Yucatecan Priscila Solis, who won 2 gold medals in the judo discipline, one in the individual category and one more in the team category during the FISU America Games Mérida 2022,” he shared.

These were not the only Yucatecan successes at the end of the competition, as Ricardo Villa and Sebastián Cano won gold in table tennis in pairs.

