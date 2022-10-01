Mauricio Vila is invited to participate in the “Presidential Candidates” forum

The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, was invited to participate in a forum of “presidential candidates”, in view of the work for the 2024 electoral process in which he will establish a dialogue with civil society organizations from all over the country.
This would be the first time that Yucatan is called to a platform of national scope, in which Vila Dosal, who is among the country’s best-evaluated rulers, is required to show Mexican society that from unity one can work to build a just and more productive Mexico.
As reported, the Yucatecan state executive will participate on Sunday, October 2, at 11:00 a.m., in the “Cambiemos México” Citizen Forums, together with governors and national figures who are considered presidential candidates. The moderator will be the Mexican journalist Blanca Becerril.
In this event, Vila Dosal will present the teamwork that, together with the Yucatecans, has allowed the transformation of the State, with outstanding results in the areas of public security, health, investment attraction, and the generation of better jobs, despite the pandemic. of Covid-19; natural phenomena and economic contraction.
This forum is organized by the PAN political party of which Mauricio Vila has been a member for years.
