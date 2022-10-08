Mauricio Vila inaugurates the twentieth edition of the Yucatán Housing Expo

Vila Dosal and the president of Canadevi, Sergei López Cantón, cut the ribbon of this fair, with the participation of 89 stands and around 78 exhibitors.

We are totally convinced that the future of Yucatán is not built by one person, but by all of us, working as always as a team to continue transforming the state,” said Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, during the inauguration of Expo Vivienda Yucatán 2022, the most important event on the subject in southeastern México, which offers the public a wide range of real estate options.

Along with the president of the National Chamber of the Housing Development and Promotion Industry (Canadevi) Yucatán Delegation, Sergei Lopez Canton, Vila Dosal cut the ribbon on the twentieth edition of this show, with the participation of 89 stands, about 78 exhibitors, and a state government information module, where the Housing Institute (IVEY) publicizes the current support schemes for families who need them most.

López Cantón emphasized that Yucatán is going through a great moment and stands out for its tourism statistics, the attraction of direct foreign investment, and high levels of security, which contributes significantly to the local economy and puts the eyes of the entire Republic on the state.

Vila spoke about the work they do together with Canadevi: “so that more Yucatecans have access to housing and, during the pandemic, due to the impact that the construction sector has on 66 other branches of the economy, we decided to team up with the Chamber and we have delivered, practically, 1,600 grants of 45,000 Mexican pesos, for a total of more than 62 million Mexican” pesos, where most of it is provided by the Executive.”

“In that sense, we are working with mayors to improve their urban development plans, so more and more companies can carry out housing developments, which have to be of high quality and at a good price for families, not only in Merida but throughout the state of Yucatan”, the governor stated before the president of the local National Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra), Jorge Charruf Caceres, and the secretary of the Merida City Hall, Alejandro Ruz Castro.”

Accompanied by the heads of the Ministry of Public Works (SOP), Aref Karam Espositos, and the IVEY, Carlos Viñas Heredia, Vila Dosal pointed out that, while the country’s economy is growing at 5.9%, Yucatán’s is advancing at 8.1%; of the 25,000 jobs that were lost in the pandemic, almost 50,000 have now been generated, that is, 25,000 more than we had before, and wages in the territory have increased by around 9% in the last two years, above the national average.

With respect to tourism, he stated that 2022 will be the best year in our history, in addition to reaffirming that this is the safest state in all of México: in the first semester of this year, we were able to lower the crime rate 66%, and with the Yucatán Seguro program, we went from 2,200 cameras to almost 7,000.

Along with López Cantón, Vila Dosal presented awards to Grupo Promotora Residencial and Sadasi, Casas Commsa, and Marca Prefabricados for their 20 uninterrupted years of participation in the Expo Vivienda. Then they toured the stands, where more than 5,000 options of homes, apartments, and properties are offered in different locations, such as Mérida, Kanasín, Umán, Conkal, Valladolid, and the coastal zone.

This 2022 edition will be held in a hybrid presentation format, on-site between the 6th and 9th of this month, at the “Siglo XXI” Convention Center, and digitally until the 16th, through the web page www.expovivienda.com.mx. Admission is free.

