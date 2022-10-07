Mauricio Vila Dosal presents Yucatán as an ideal place for investment

To continue attracting investments to create more and better jobs for Yucatecans, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal presented strategic projects and Yucatán as an ideal place to invest, before leaders and businessmen from the industrial sector from all over the country, during the Annual Industrialists’ Meeting (RAI) 2022, which is being held in León, Guanajuato.

(TIMES MEDIA MEXICO).- In his speech at the Infrastructure State Vision panel, Vila Dosal explained to the attendees, which is the largest of its kind in Mexico, the current panorama of the state and the competitive advantages it offers investors, which have positioned it as an important role for the growth of projects.

In 2021, while the country presented an economic growth of 5.9%, in Yucatán we grew by 8.1%, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi); in addition to the fact that we have recovered the jobs lost during the pandemic, since with data from September, 24 thousand more jobs have been generated than the 25 thousand we lost during the pandemic, totaling 49 thousand according to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

In addition to the above, he said that in the same month of September a new historical maximum of workers registered with the IMSS was achieved, with 410,282 people insured; in the foreign direct investment we grew by 1,331.7%, concerning the first quarter, and 442% compared to the first semester of 2021, according to the Economy’s Ministry.

Continuing to boost the state’s competitiveness, he indicated that, following negotiations with the Federation, two Combined Cycle power plants of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) are being built in Mérida and Valladolid, while an investment of more than four and a half billion dollars was announced to bring in up to 450 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, ensuring the operation of Yucatán’s industry.

Other projects that are being promoted to transform Yucatán, he recalled, are the expansion of the Puerto de Altura de Progreso, the construction of stations for the Tren Maya in the state, the Gran Parque La Plancha, which will become a natural park for the Yucatecan capital, as well as a new local attraction.

In order to improve mobility, he stated that IE-Tram is being developed, an innovative public transportation system that will be the first 100 percent electric route in the entire southeast of the country and the only one of its kind in Latin America, which will cover more than 100 kilometers, connecting more than 137 neighborhoods with another 100 routes.

“This is what we are doing in Yucatán. Anyone who wants to invest in our state should approach us because as a government we are willing to listen to them and work together, because this is how we like to team up and this is how we will continue to do it,” he concluded.

During this event, which took place from October 4th to 6th, there were working tables and conferences with national and international speakers, strategic allies and sponsors, innovation in 4.0 technologies, commercial exchanges, participation of young people, digital meetings and agreement signings.

