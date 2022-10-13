Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurates Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2022 in Yucatán

Yucatecan Pueblos Mágicos Izamal, Valladolid, Maní and Sisal, are promoting how much Yucatán has to offer visitors, creating jobs and development throughout the territory.

(Milenio).- Yucatán is promoting the wide range of tourist, historical, cultural, and gastronomic attractions it offers for the arrival of more visitors to generate economic revenue and jobs for families in the state, through the participation of Valladolid, Izamal, Maní, and Sisal in the Tianguis de Pueblos Mágicos 2022, which was inaugurated on October 12 in a ceremony led by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

At the Oaxaca Cultural and Convention Center, Vila Dosal, together with the head of Mexico’s Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco Marqués, and the former Governor of the host state, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa, led the inauguration of this exhibition, which, in addition to being a platform for commercial exchange, is also a promotional window for Yucatecan Pueblos Mágicos and commercial exchange.

In his message, the governor highlighted the initiative of organizing a Pueblos Mágicos Tianguis, since it is an opportunity for the tourist attractions of Yucatán and the entire country to be known and to promote tourism, an area that his administration strongly encourages since it generates employment and economic development in all corners and even where many companies do not reach.

The governor praised the head of SECTUR for his work in organizing this event and said that in Yucatán we support good ideas and this is one of them; he also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity for the state to increase the number of Magical Towns.

“Yucatán is participating with four Magical Towns: Valladolid and Izamal, which have more than 12 years with this designation, and Maní and Sisal, which were recently added in 2021”, detailed Vila Dosal.

To conclude, the governor predicted resounding success for the fourth edition of this event and thanked the Governor of Oaxaca for his enthusiasm and efforts to offering a well-organized showcase and adequate spaces.

All 132 members of the Magical Towns program participate in this showcase, with more than 1,800 exhibitors in pavilions where localities offer the sale of their handicrafts, gastronomic samples, business appointments, institutional, alternative and traditional medicine, academic sessions, as well as artistic and cultural events.

Yucatán and its four Magical Towns count with the presence of 12 Yucatecan artisans from Valladolid, Izamal, Maní, and Sisal, who will present their products that showcase what is made in Yucatán, such as typical blouses, guayaberas, sweets, hammocks, and honey-based products.

