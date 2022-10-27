Mauricio Vila and Renan Barrera presented the Great Tourism-Gastronomic Corridor

This new project is the result of the Merida 2050 Declaration in which the State Government will allocate 187 million pesos and the Merida City Hall 78 million pesos for the improvement of 1,750 linear meters.

Yucatan’s urban mobility infrastructure is being transformed as a product of teamwork, so to continue promoting it, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Mayor of Merida, Renan Barrera Concha, presented the Great Tourist-Gastronomic Corridor on 60th and 47th streets in the Historic Center, a project that will offer more orderly and inclusive public spaces for all, offer a new product to tourism and boost the economy of Yucatecan families.

In a new joint work, as a result of the Mérida 2050 Declaration, Vila Dosal and Barrera Concha unveiled the details of this project that will connect Plaza Grande, Santa Lucía Park, Santa Ana, and the Gran Parque “La Plancha” in a safe, accessible and sustainable way for everyone.

This is going to be made possible through the improvement of 1,750 linear meters in total, in which the State Government will invest 187 million pesos to intervene from 60th Street at the corner of Plaza Grande to Santa Ana Park and a further stretch of 47th Street to the end of Paseo Montejo.

The Mérida City Hall will allocate 78 million pesos and will be in charge of the section that starts on 47th Street, one corner after the end of Paseo Montejo, to 48th Street where the “Gran Parque La Plancha” will be located, a work that is the result of the Governor’s negotiations with the Federation.

This work will consist of the widening of streets, new sidewalks, bicycle lanes, low height posts, tactile posts for the blind, ramps for people with motor disabilities, spaces for loading and unloading of merchandise and the installation of tables outside businesses, thus transforming urban mobility and, above all, boosting the economy of the businesses in this area.

The Great Tourist-Gastronomic Corridor will generate benefits such as the use and benefit of the street as a public space for tourists and residents, improvements to the identity and attractiveness of the corridor, multimodal circulation through the Historic Center and in aspects of accessibility, sustainability, equity and resolution of access for loading and unloading vehicles, cabs and public transportation.

Perspectivas del corredor, courtesy of YAI.

These benefits will have a direct positive impact on different sectors that predominate in the use of land. This public space features 3,782 businesses, 165 hotels, and 868 restaurants, as well as cultural spaces where thousands of Yucatecan workers are employed.

Specifically, on 60th Street, the pedestrian walkway will be widened for greater safety, textured concrete will be installed to differentiate the vehicular lane from the pedestrian and bicycle lanes, green spaces, installation of tactile guides for the visually impaired, as well as ramps and spaces suitable for people with motor disabilities.

Also, fixed and retractable bollards will be installed to allow mixed use of these streets depending on the time and day, guaranteeing pedestrian safety without harming commercial, vehicular, and transportation activity throughout the Historic Center. In addition, to boost jobs and the local economy, parking spaces for service and emergency parking, wider sidewalks, and places for loading and unloading vehicles will be adapted on 47th Street.

The work will be carried out in a staggered manner to cause the least possible impact and the sections that correspond to the Mérida City Hall will be carried out from October to July, and then the State Government will work from February to November.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments