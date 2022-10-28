Man found guilty of killing a supermarket parking lot attendant in Merida two years ago

More than two years passed before J.W.B.P., a motorcycle taxi driver, was found guilty of the murder of Elmer Orlando, whom he assaulted in a supermarket located on 75th Street by 84th Street in Centro.

The evidence presented by the prosecutors, as well as the witnesses, was enough for the judge to declare him guilty and summon him for next November 7 to sentence him.

It was on October 5, 2020, when Mr. Elmer, who worked as a supermarket parking lot attendant was fatally injured after defending a woman who was being assaulted. Don Elmer received a blow, he fell to the floor and hit his head.

The 76-year-old man remained hospitalized for at least 14 days until he lost his life, as the blow caused a blood clot in his brain.

Don Elmer’s family made the case public and demanded justice from the authorities for the death of the senior citizen, during the wake and burial, in the Xoclán Cemetery they asked that the guilty party be captured and sentenced for the death.

“He was an honest person, a pensioner, he was working to earn a few extra pesos, it is not fair that someone has taken his life. Even if they want to pay millions of pesos, all we want justice,” said his wife, Miroslava Pech Uitz on that occasion.

In addition, his children and grandchildren asked witnesses to share videos of the aggression, because the only one who recorded it was a police officer and that video disappeared.

Two years later, and after several proceedings, the man was found guilty of murder and will receive his sentence in the next few days.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments