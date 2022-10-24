LGBT groups and activists demand the Monkeypox vaccine from Health authorities

Activists of the LGBT community protested in front of the facilities of the National Center for Preventive Programs and Disease Control (Cenaprece), in Mexico City, for the inaction of the authorities against monkeypox, while demanding the arrival of vaccines to Mexico.

“They have not given us a clear answer, we have to force them to show their faces, to give an answer to our demand,” said Alaín Pinzón, director of the association VIHve Libre, in an interview.

The activist explained that they went to demonstrate and block the street to demand that some authority came out to inform about the vaccination against smallpox, since, he said, since the first case the information has never been openly shared by the country’s health authorities.

“Let someone come out and explain to us how the issue of vaccination groups is going, how people are going to be trained and how they are going to define priority groups depending on the statistics, and when they start vaccinating,” Pinzón demanded.

As of October 17, the Ministry of Health confirmed that there are 2,468 cases of monkeypox in Mexico’s 32 territorial entities, with no deaths.

Likewise, 4,130 people were identified as meeting the operational definition of probable cases, of which 2,468 are confirmed, 318 are under study, and 1,344 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.

Pinzón explained that the level of inattention and ignorance on the part of health authorities is such that they have even received the recommendation that, in order to prevent contagion, they should wash their sex toys with chlorine (bleach).

“Can you imagine the nerve? That’s why we are closing a street,” said the activist, who assured that they will not stop protesting and closing streets until there is information about when vaccination will start in Mexico. “There is no attention, they are under-diagnosing, they are not giving prescriptions to treat the lesions, we are not having antivirals,” concluded the activist.

