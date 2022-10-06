Latin America congratulates Lula Da Silva for 1st round victory

After counting 99.97 percent of the votes, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Tribunal confirmed that the Workers’ Party (PT) candidate Lula da Silva achieved 48.42 percent of the valid votes, while President Jair Bolsonaro reached 43.20 percent.

Once Lula’s victory became known, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro posted a message congratulating the PT leader and the Brazilian people for the victory achieved in the elections held on October 2.

From Colombia, Commons Party lawmakers also congratulated Lula da Silva on the electoral results, which allow him to face Bolsonaro in the second round on October 30.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez congratulated Lula and the Brazilian people for their deep democratic expression. His Defense Minister Jorge Taiana called Lula’s victory a great triumph, while Science & Technology Minister Daniel Filmus said the result achieved by the Workers’ Party candidate was “fabulous.”

Bolivian President Luis Arce saluted the Brazilian people for betting on democracy as the only way to build just, inclusive, and peaceful societies.

“We salute the victory of brother Lula in the Brazilian presidential election and congratulate the Brazilian people for peacefully participating in a democratic party. We trust that Brazil will return to the path of tolerance with an agenda for the benefit of the poorest” former President Evo Morales tweeted.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) also congratulated Lula da Silva and the people of Brazil for their demonstration of democratic vocation.

Lula beat Bolsonaro by 5 million votes but ended at the bottom of the 48-52 spread predicted by Datafolha. It looks like Bolsonaro picked up half of Ciros votes. This means Brazil will have a round 2, but Lula still has the upper hand My report for @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/EfDtY5Q6Ad — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) October 3, 2022

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments