“La Mansión del Terror” in Mérida: Prices, location and working hours

Psychopaths, ghosts, the living dead and sensations from beyond the grave are part of the attraction made for the brave this Halloween and Day of the Dead season, which is awaiting for you until November 10 in a large house on Colón Avenue between 60 and 62.

The former “Santa Cecilia”, a space that was once home to the Centro de Educación Artística de Mérida “Ermilo Abreu Gómez”, the CEDART -until 1988- and sadly remembered from a few years ago for the murder of two elderly people who lived there, the building was transformed into “La Mansión del Terror” (The Mansion of Terror).

The opening ceremony was in charge of the promoter Arturo Corzo, who was accompanied by Mexican comedian Carlos Espejel as “Chiquidrácula” and Carlos Trejo.

It was a project “long cherished”, but it is only now that the Covid-19 pandemic allows “to live an experience like something out of Stephen King’s imagination, which promises to make your hair stand on end”.

More than 30 actors recreate characters that have made history in the horror genre. Sound, lights, effects, and a half-lit environment with fog, recreate atmospheres that “accelerate the visitor’s heartbeats”.

The attraction is divided into two routes, on the main floor of the mansion there are sets with themes that represent a scene from the movie “Coco”, a cemetery, a witches’ house, a hospital of terror and a pirates’ cave.

In the basement, visitors can enter the “underworld”, which is the spookiest and scariest experience.

Prices:

The main-level tour is designed for families with children above 13 years of age. This tour is priced at 205 pesos (ten US dollars) per person.

The full experience, including the “underworld,” is 355 pesos (seventeen US dollars) per person.

On opening night, a terrifying drummer welcomed visitors as the Ghostbusters aboard their “Ecto 1” vehicle stood guard for action.

“Chiquidrácula” (Espejel) is the most requested to take pictures. There is also an electric chair experience with prizes for those who endured the electroshocks for the longest time.

At the end of the tour, there is a Food Truck service for those who want to have something to mitigate the scare.

Tickets can be purchased at tuticket.mx and at the ticket office. Photo opportunities are available. The hours to visit the house are from 5:00 p.m. to midnight.

