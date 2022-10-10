Keep an umbrella handy, heavy rains expected this Monday in Yucatán

Remnants of ‘Julia’ and cold front to produce rainfall of varying intensity in Yucatán

On Sunday, October 9th, Hurricane Julia was temporarily downgraded to a tropical storm, but although its intensity decreased, the low pressure of its remnants will maintain the potential for rain in the south and east of Yucatán this Monday, October 10.

Julia ceased to be a hurricane this Sunday as it crossed Nicaragua heading west to exit to the Pacific.

This Monday, October 10, due to the remnants of cold front number 2 and the tropical maritime air driven by Julia, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the east and south of Yucatan; and light to moderate rain in the rest of the state.

Due to the cold front 2 influence, this Sunday the ports of Celestún, Sisal, Chuburná, Yucalpetén, Progreso, Telchac, Dzilam de Bravo, San Felipe, Río Lagartos, Coloradas, and El Cuyo were closed to navigation until further notice.

This Monday, despite the rains, the atmosphere will be hot in the afternoon and warm during the night. A north wind of 20 to 30 km/h is expected, with gusts of 50 km/h in coastal areas.

Cold front 2 will extend as a stationary front from the north to the west of the Yucatán Peninsula.

