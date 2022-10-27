Join Progreso’s City Hall’s Canal Pixán and Halloween Celebrations

The Port of Progreso has several alternatives for locals and visitors to enjoy the days of the dead as a family, in that sense, the City of Progreso shares its calendar of activities “Hanal PIxán and Halloween” that will begin this Thursday, October 27th and will conclude on Friday, November 4th.

On Thursday, October 27th, they begin with the Pumpkin Workshop that will take place at the Jurassic Trail, at 4:30 in the afternoon. In this activity, children from 5 to 12 years old, accompanied by an adult, can participate. Registrations can be made at the offices of the Direction of Entrepreneurship, Economic Development, and Market, located on the top floor of the Francisco I. Madero municipal market, and has a recovery fee of 100 pesos.

On Friday 28, Independencia Park will be the venue for the “Festival de Pan de Muerto”, where local bakers and bakers will delight the palate of young and old with traditional bread, starting at 6:00 pm.

On the same day, but in the port of Chicxulub, the “Paseo de Ánimas” will take place, which will depart from the cemetery of that town at 7 pm, to arrive at the “Nakuk Pech” Cultural Center, where students from the Capoeira, Jazz, Guitar and Folklore workshops, both youth and adult, will present an artistic festival full of flowers, flashy costumes, and music, not only to celebrate the link between the living and the dead but also the 22nd anniversary of that port precinct.

On Saturday 29th, the traditional Malecon will be invaded by zombies, witches, vampires, and other characters, as the Walk of Terror will take place, which even municipal authorities will attend in costume, starting at 7:00 pm at the Juan Miguel Castro monument to conclude at the Meteorite Museum, where the Costume Contest and Raffle will be held.

For this contest, girls and boys, ages 3 to 12, must register before the start of the walk, that is, at the Juan Miguel Castro monument, starting at 6:30 p.m. The best costumes will win a raffle. The best costumes will win prizes. The contest is free of charge.

The Saturday evening will conclude with “Terror at nightfall” with a concert by the group Tudors at 9 p.m., in front of the meteorite museum.

And for the other week, on Monday, October 31, the Directorate of Culture has prepared “Legends of Yucatán and Exhibit of Altars”, this at the Casa de la Cultura, starting at 7 pm. The event will include the participation of entrepreneurs.

On Tuesday, November 1st, the Progreso City Hall, through its agencies, will hold the traditional Paseo de Ánimas, which will begin at 7:00 pm at the Progreso cemetery and conclude at Parque Independencia, where an Altars Exhibit will be held at 8:30 pm.

While on the Jurassic Trail, “Trick or Treat” is also prepared with a costume contest on Monday 31st, on Tuesday November 1st “Hanal Pixán” with an exhibition of the Jurassic altar; on Wednesday 2nd “Paseo de Ánimas” with Jurassic friends and finally on Friday 4th “Fiesta Embrujada” with costume nights, Pepinito’s show and a haunted concert. All from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

For all of the above, it is expected that locals and visitors will enjoy the port with events that are one hundred percent family-friendly and accessible to all.

