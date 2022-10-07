Joe Biden pardons thousands of US citizens for ‘simple possession’ of Marijuana

President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.
Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office did not have a response to Biden’s executive action. It appears unlikely that Stitt would be able to pardon all Oklahomans convicted of simple possession of marijuana without a change in state law because the governor can act only on pardons recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board.
Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”
“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.
“There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”
The pardon does not cover convictions for possession of other drugs, or for charges relating to producing or possessing marijuana with an intent to distribute. Biden is also not pardoning non-citizens who were in the U.S. without legal status at the time of their arrest.
The Department of Justice is working to devise a process for those covered by Biden’s pardon to receive a certificate of pardon, which they can show to potential employers and others as needed.
“The Justice Department will expeditiously administer the President’s proclamation, which pardons individuals who engaged in simple possession of marijuana, restoring political, civil, and other rights to those convicted of that offense,” the department said in a statement. “In coming days, the Office of the Pardon Attorney will begin implementing a process to provide impacted individuals with certificates of pardon.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatán will have four National Guard bases
The headquarters will be in Tekax,.
-
Missing French couple reportedly kidnapped in Yucatán
Authorities of Chiapas affirm that they.
-
Latin America congratulates Lula Da Silva for 1st round victory
After counting 99.97 percent of the.
-
Mexican Senate approved the use of the armed forces for public security tasks until 2028
On Tuesday, October 4th, the Mexican.
-
Health Secretary says that AMLO is a “healthy strong man”
President López Obrador is a strong.
-
AMLO announces tenure of 50 thousand teachers in Oaxaca
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of.
-
Strengthening support networks for women in Yucatán
The second session of the forum.
-
Car overturns on the Merida-Motul highway
An accident occurred on the federal.
-
Almost 80 cases of Monkeypox officially reported in Yucatan
Yucatan counts 77 new cases of.
-
Segey celebrates 58 years of invaluable work in Indigenous Education in Yucatán
Currently, this educational service is provided.
Leave a Comment