It will take “years” to reverse damage caused by Ian: Joe Biden

Joe Biden, president of the United States, admitted this Friday that the reconstruction of the areas that Hurricane Ian has devastated, one of the “worst” in the country’s history, may take “years.”

In a speech to give an account of the latest data on the effects of Ian, Biden stressed that this is not a Florida crisis, but an American crisis, and asked the citizens of South Carolina, the state where the hurricane is heading, that they must listen to the authorities and follow their guidelines.

