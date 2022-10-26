ISSSTE Yucatan workers will celebrate the Day of the Dead

“After having faced the impact of COVID-19, coexistence actions had been restricted to prevent the proliferation of infections across the state”, said Mariana de Jesús Fernández Mena a Health official at ISSSTE Yucatan.
At Issste we had stopped meeting, but given the decrease in cases we have decided to manifest ourselves again by promoting the mysticism of our cultural traditions, so this year the Issste through the sub-delegation of benefits and the department of social, cultural, and sports activities will be present to praise our traditional “Hanal Pixán” pointed out the CP Mariana de Jesús Fernández Mena, in charge of the sub-delegation of benefits of the representation of this Institute in the State.
Fernández Mena said that it is time to combine emotions, creativity, aromas, and flavors typical of this time of year when we celebrate those gone but not forgotten.
He reported that there will be a Hanal Pixán event at the “Palomas de la Paz” day house, at the Bicentennial Occupational Therapy Workshop, at the Issste-CNCA Public Library No. 9, at the Mérida Cultural Center and that this cycle of festivities will close with a simple but no less significant altar contest at the ISSSTE office in Itzimna.
The universe of participation involves active Issste workers, retirees and pensioners in order to promote healthy coexistence “We want the entire Issste family to participate, to embrace this tradition that we learned from our ancestors, each one creates their cultural roots is part of our way of feeling and acting”.
“We want to return to commemorate our beliefs, savor the food and enjoy the art that are some expressions of these activities so that they regain their ancestral cultural strength.”
