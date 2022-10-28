In Yucatan, 2200 people with disabilities are willing to work

According to María Vázquez Baqueiro, director of the Institute for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities of the State (Iiepedey), there are around 2,200 people with disabilities in Yucatán who are looking for work or have expressed their desire to work.

She said that the above number is the number of people with disabilities who are looking for work, out of a total of 414 thousand people who have some kind of disability, limitation or mental health condition, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

She mentioned that, out of the 414 thousand people, which are 17.9 percent of the people living in the State, 390 thousand are 12 years old or older, but out of this universe, 50 percent are senior citizens. “According to Inegi data, the number of people with disabilities who said they wanted to work is 2,200 people”.

She added that from the Iiepedey they are looking for this universe of people with disabilities who want to work and, in that sense, since last year to date, the Institute has managed to place 240 people in companies such as Hyatt, Kekén, Dondé, Oxxo, Walmart, Soriana, as well as Grupo Nicxa.

Vázquez Baqueiro commented that of the 390,000 people over 12 years of age with some type of disability, 30 percent have a job, so the Job Fair that took place was offering 250 new jobs for people with this condition.

