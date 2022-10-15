In Campeche, more than 700 minors between 10 and 17 years of age became mothers in 2021

As part of the International Day of Girls in the state of Campeche, it was revealed that 777 minors between 10 and 17 years of age became mothers in 2021, most of the cases were registered in Ciudad del Carmen and Campeche, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics, Geography and Informatics (Inegi) and the State Population Council (Coespo).

According to the “Statistics for the International Day of the Girl”, the fertility rate per 1,000 women between 15 and 19 years of age is 41.92 live births, an average that places the state in 17th place nationally, but below the national average of 42.96 points, updated on the date commemorated this October 11.

Campeche’s average exceeds Yucatán’s fertility rate per 1,000 women between 15 and 19 years of age, which is 40.49 and places it in 19th place. Furthermore, Quintana Roo is in 10th place nationally, with a rate of 48.60 per 1,000 women between 15 and 19 years of age. The state with the highest rate is Chiapas, with 64.83, and the lowest is México City, with 26.36.

Regarding the date, Sugey P. said that in these times it is complicated to be a woman since it is not only necessary to fight not only against the Macho culture but also against customs and habits established in society, which despite the discomfort they could generate among young people, are well seen by the “old generations”.

” One example is the compliments, many see them as good, but I think the opposite. Nobody should or has to tell me if I look good or bad, if I have a good-looking body or not, if I should walk alone in the street or accompanied, it is uncomfortable and most of the time they are said by adults men from older generations”, she said.

In her turn, Mrs. Fatima R. indicated that in these times neither women nor young girls are safe with their male relatives, as there are even records where people close to the family commit acts of discrimination or violence against them.

“If this happens within the family, we cannot expect much from strangers; as an example, there is the case of the Cetmar students who were raped on the way to school, so the issue is a priority”.

Within the framework of the commemorative day, the National Institute of Statistics, Geography, and Informatics (Inegi) highlight in the section “Percentage of girls’ population by State”, that of the total inhabitants Campeche has 15.2% of girls registered between 12 and 17 years of age.

The figure places the state in first place in the Yucatán Peninsula, ahead of Quintana Roo with 14.4% and Yucatán with 14.2%, respectively. The three peninsular states are among those that report the least number of girls and adolescents in the Inegi study.

At the national level, the states with the highest proportion of girls and adolescents with respect to the total are Chiapas, with 18.7%; Guerrero, 17.3%; Zacatecas, 16.6%; Oaxaca, 16.5%; and Durango, 16.4%.

On the contrary, among the Entities that registered a lower percentage of this population group were Mexico City, with 10.9 percent; Baja California, 13.8%; Colima and Nuevo León, both with 14.1%; Morelos and Yucatán, both with 14.2%.

According to data from the report “Statistics on the International Day of the Girl Child”, the United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution No. 66/170, established October 11 as the International Day of the Girl.

The purpose of commemorating the day is to visualize girls, and the challenges they face and promote their rights and empowerment. The idea is to promote actions to eliminate all possible forms of discrimination and violence they suffer.

In Mexico, Inegi highlights that girls and women in the country, according to the Population and Housing Census 2020, are just over 38.2 million; in relative terms, the figure represents 30.4% of the total population.

