Hundreds of cyclists took part in the Rodada de Animas

A ghost mounted on his bicycle along with the Xtabay on her skateboard arrive at Santa Ana Park, they are attending the Rodada that will depart for the General Cemetery. Dozens of cyclists participated in the Rodada de las Ánimas, organized by the Ciclo Turixes group.

From 8:00 pm, hundreds of cyclists gathered at the park, many dressed in costumes and characterized as various characters such as Death, souls, catrinas, even movie characters such as Macario.

Also, the cyclists decorated their bicycle companion. One of the participants “disguised” himself as a mythical scene, a well-known legend of Yucatan: the Xtabay, placed on the front grill with a ceiba tree.

Others wore masks of wrestlers or movie horror characters.

Dozens of people could be seen renting bicycles at the end of Paseo de Montejo.

At about 9:00 p.m., the bicycle caravan departed for Campo Santo.

