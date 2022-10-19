Hoteliers in Quintana Roo will request resources from the UN to deal with the arrival of sargasso

The hotel sector will take to the United Nations (UN) a project of attention to the sargassum to enter a program that will help them to have resources for 100 million dollars to implement a strategy of attention to the massive arrival of sargassum, something that will be carried out in November.

(SIPSE).- Antonio Chaves, president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, announced that the “Riviera Maya Carbon Neutral Goal 2050” program will be presented, within the framework of the Glasgow Protocol, which is carried out annually, and which seeks non-refundable resources, as hotels invest 75 million US dollars annually in combating the seaweed.

The goal is to reduce more than 40% of the carbon footprint generated by a tourist visiting the destination, through a joint strategy with airlines, so that biofuel is sold and used in airplanes, this will allow reducing the impact generated by airlines.

He said that this project also led to conversations with companies such as Microsoft and Amazon, as well as banking institutions that finance this type of project, and address a problem that has been affecting Quintana Roo for several years.

The UN endorsed the Riviera Maya Hotel Association as the first in the Caribbean for environmental work, which is why they are looking to join programs. A serious and endorsed program will cost them 180 thousand dollars, and a trust fund will be created together with the UN in order to make it transparent.

He said that the arrival of sargassum should not be seen only as an affectation on the beaches, but that it represents a problem for the water table, as well as for the coral and marine species such as turtles, which find it more difficult to lay their eggs because the macroalgae become an obstacle.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments