Hoop Camp, join the movement!

Founded in 1994 by Steve Garrity, Hoop Camp was created as an event for every adult and young child with special needs. It was in 1996 when they pioneered the “unified” concept by inviting people of all ages without special needs to register and attend as a unified partner. This concept is what makes the camp the best experience your kid will get at a sports camp.

We had the opportunity to meet Steve here in Mérida Yucatán, where he was able to tell us more about this camp and how he was inspired to start it. He explained that Hoop Camp is a non-profit organization where they are all volunteers, he started the movement because those with special needs didn’t have the same opportunities on a real level as other people do. Basketball is not the only sport they play, they can also play soccer and American football, their athletes start about 5 years old, and their oldest athlete was 73 years old!

Steve mentioned how the Hoop Camp takes 10 times more communication, money, volunteering, and preparation because of the special needs of their people. He shared with us how the camp is more than just that, it’s not all about sports but about inclusion, and equal access to opportunities for him, everyone has the same value and chance to become a great sport or whatever they want to be, for that reason they are all about self-confidence.

“They are not my special needs friend, they are just my friends”, a very powerful statement in which Steve describes how we should all give everyone the same treatment despite their disabilities.

We need to engage with them as we do with our friends, they only have this engagement with their families, we need to stop the concept of treating them as a friend when they’re young and excluding them when they are getting older.

Hoop Camp Awards, courtesy of Sofía Navarro. Hoop Camp, courtesy of Sofía Navarro. Mother and son, courtesy of Sofía Navarro.

Their plan is to share this movement all over Mexico in places like Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Los Cabos, Cancún, and Puerto Vallarta.

Steve also shared his thoughts on how Mérida is handling and helping those with special needs: “I am very impressed, I know the effort and resources it takes to help those with special needs, I think is a combination of the parents, extended family, the school’s and government’s support as well as the church, but we need the community’s support to help us out”, he shared. “The opportunity to help these people out usually comes when you least expect it, the people you don’t know for me became my someday friends, someday we will meet and become friends”, he said.

“If you save up enough tomorrows, you’ll end up with a bunch of empty yesterdays”, Steve recalled the Musical of the Music Man, to explain how life is too short to keep postponing events, events such as helping those in need.

In Hoop Camp they foster inclusion, equal access, and promote social, mental, and physical health, always looking for new participants, donors, and volunteers. If you are interested on getting involved, please don’t hesitate to contact them through their email, telephone number or social networks:

https://www.hoop.camp/



+1 503-875-8281

steve@hoop.camp

Life is always very busy! But it is never too busy to make a difference in the lives of the special needs community. Come join them today!

By Sofía Navarro.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

—







Comments

comments