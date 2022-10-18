Here are the restaurants and Food Trucks that will be offering their delicacies at La Noche Blanca

On Saturday, October 22, the night will be filled with flavors in the traditional Noche Blanca, which will feature multiple dishes from different restaurants in the city.

(SIPSE).- That night, participating restaurants will offer different promotions, such as a 10% discount when showing the La Noche Blanca commemorative bracelet.

Some of them will also offer cultural events such as art exhibitions, movies, and live music to complete the experience for visitors.

There will be 50 restaurants affiliated to Canirac, which will share a wide and varied culinary richness for all tastes. Among the Canirac-affiliated establishments that have joined in participating are Apolo XI, Kalam Café, BBT, Los Almendros, La Chaya Maya, Micaela Mar y Leña, La Fundación Mezcalería, La Negrita, El Templo, Casa Chica, Impala, and A Takear, among others.

There will also be representatives of the Cocinas Auténticas, which seek to protect the traditional flavors of both Yucatecan cuisines and the influences of other cultures. Among the participants in this branch are the following restaurants: Amaro, Amado, Pórtico del Peregrino, Escargot Rústico, Bikiak Enoteca Gastro Bar, Pola Gelato Shop, Bristrola 57, Cafetería La Piazzetta, Cafetería Pop, Museo de la Gastronomía Yucateca, Murciégalo Mezcalería, and Restaurante Picheta.

The Food Trucks will be parked in La Mejorada Park with a variety of offerings, starting at 8:00 pm. La Chilanguita, Cuco Móvil, Wings Wagon, Cheese Queso, Angry Burgers, Cafecito Roll and Tocho Morocho will participate.

San Juan Park, as has been the case in other editions of La Noche Blanca, will have “Meals without borders” with typical flavors from five countries. These countries will be represented by Meyer’s Auténtica Salchichonería Alemana, Cafetería Escargot Panadería Francesca, Alfajor de Alicia y el Che Chef (Uruguay), Color Asociación de Colombianos, Alex Canul Cocina de Herencia and La Repochtería de María Teresa May Pérez, the latter two with Mexican dishes.

