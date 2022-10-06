Health Secretary says that AMLO is a “healthy strong man”

President López Obrador is a strong man in good health, so he will have no problems completing his post, Jorge Alcocer, Secretary of Health, reported on Friday, September 30th.
He pointed out that Lopez Obrador attends to the recommendations of doctors and that although he has had illnesses “the most important thing, as he said, is the heart, hypertension, and that is what he takes care of and takes good care of when he has a doubt, he asks and he complies”.
He pointed out that his health has not worsened and that it is even recommended that he continue the same pace of work that he has had in recent years, but “he is well, in very good medical condition.”
AMLO confirmed the hacking of Sedena and the extraction of files on his state of health that detail ailments such as gout, hypothyroidism, and hypertension.
In addition, in January of this year, the president was transferred to the Central Military Hospital to be treated for “serious risk unstable angina.”
