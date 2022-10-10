Head of Fonatur Javier May supervises works in different sections of the Maya Train Project

These works will be located at strategic points along 1,554 kilometers of track and, among other services, will provide major maintenance to rail cars.

Fonatur’s general director toured sections 1, 2, 3, and 4 accompanied by representatives of the different consortiums in charge of the construction.

The general director of the Fondo Nacional de Fomento al Turismo: Fonatur (National Tourism Fund), Javier May Rodríguez, supervised progress in the construction of stations, garages and mechanic at different points of sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Tren Maya, which, among other services, will provide major maintenance to the rail cars.

The tour, which was also attended by representatives of the various consortiums working on the project, included a visit to the workshops and garages of the Mayan Train, which will be located in Cancún, Mérida, Hampolol and Escárcega and will serve as overnight parking for the units, for the exterior and interior cleaning of the cars, as well as for preventive and corrective maintenance interventions.

Alstom, the company that is manufacturing the 42 trains at its plant in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, is in charge of the workshop and depot project.

May Rodríguez verified progress at the Izamal, Valladolid and Mérida-Teya stations in Yucatán; at these last two points, he inspected the maintenance bases that will be in charge of providing assistance to the railroad tracks, a vital task to ensure the correct circulation of the trains.

At the Candelaria and Hecelchakán bus stops, as well as at the Escárcega station in Campeche, he verified the development of buildings, sumps and cisterns, as well as the construction of houses for relocated families.

So far, the Maya Train has generated more than one hundred thousand jobs in southeast Mexico, providing more and better opportunities for the development of the region.

